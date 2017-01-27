City worker dies days after being struck on the job

An Omaha city street crew worker has passed away after being hit by a car on Monday.

Officials at Nebraska Medicine confirm that 48-year-old Sal Fidone was pronounced dead at the hospital this afternoon.

His family says Fidone's organs were donated to help save others.

Fidone was part of a public works crew that was patching potholes Monday at 144th and U, Monday morning. That's when police say a car driven by Alan Solarana of Omaha, drifted into the the lane Fidone was working in, hitting him. Fidone suffered a head injury.

Today Fidone's family released the following statement:

"During this challenging time, the Fidone family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude to everyone who has showered Sal and our family with such love and respect.

Although Sal is no longer with us he made the choice to extend the lives of others by donating his organs to those in critical need of a transplant. We are honored that a small piece of him will allow other families more time together.

Thank you for the many, many prayers of love and support for Sal and our family. Please understand the need for privacy and respect during this difficult time."