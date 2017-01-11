City talks Entertainment District, more want in

Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- - At the Omaha City Council Meeting, the public learns details about how the local Entertainment District would work, and another major area that already wants to jump on board.

Right across from the Centurylink Center, the Capitol District is on schedule for completion, and ready to become one of Omaha's most unique places for a night out. But before that happens the city council must amend local alcohol ordinances to include Entertainment Districts.

An Entertainment District would allow a commons area for beer and liquor to be sold and consumed. Bars within 1,500 feet would have to get a permit; each establishment would have different cups, and be reviewed every two years.

The ordinance is based off Lincoln's with The Railyard but updated since they had issues with people taking alcohol out of the district.

“Some of the people may have gotten robust with it so some of those changes had to be made for the most part I think everything ran well or fairly well in Lincoln and I don’t see any reason why we can’t do it here,” said Council President Ben Gray.

Other major destinations in Omaha are already excited to become one too.



“I wanted you to know that Aksarben Village plans to apply and take advantage of this opportunity as well,” Jay Noddle told the council.

Project Extra Mile argued that creating an entertainment district would encourage binge drinking, and needs to think about public safety first.

The council will vote on the amendment in two weeks.

The Capitol District should be open by this summer.