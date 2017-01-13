City prepares for possible icy weather

Tom Lesyna
8:19 AM, Jan 13, 2017
11:31 AM, Jan 13, 2017

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -
The City of Omaha is already getting ahead of possible icy weather this weekend. 
 
City road crews are hitting the streets at noon to pre-treat the streets with a brine solution. OPPD crews are also bracing for what could be a long weekend of power outages if ice accumulates on power lines.
 
The City of Omaha plans to lay out it's storm preparation and response plans at 2 p.m. today. We will carry that news conference live on air, on kmtv.com and live on our Facebook page.
 

