City prepares for possible icy weather

The City of Omaha is already getting ahead of possible icy weather this weekend.

City road crews are hitting the streets at noon to pre-treat the streets with a brine solution. OPPD crews are also bracing for what could be a long weekend of power outages if ice accumulates on power lines.

The City of Omaha plans to lay out it's storm preparation and response plans at 2 p.m. today. We will carry that news conference live on air, on kmtv.com and live on our Facebook page.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -