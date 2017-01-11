City of Omaha settles sexual harassment case

The city of Omaha is paying six figures to settle a case of sexual harassment in the workplace on Tuesday.

The city council approved paying a former employee, who worked in the traffic division of public works $175,000.

She says she felt unwanted, unwelcome, and embarrassed on the job during her employment in 2012 and 2013.

Three were named in a federal lawsuit.

Public Works City Engineer Todd Pfitzer says his office removed seven managers in response.

"Unfortunately, the individuals in position of management did not follow these established policies and procedures," Pfitzer said.

The city’s human resources department said those policies are given to all new hires.

Additional details came out in court depositions.