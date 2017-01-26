City of Fremont Under Snow Emergency

A snow emergency went into effect for the City of Fremont Wednesday. The order affects where people can park.

People were out early shoveling sidewalks and driveways.

City street crews worked to clear and spread salt on the roads during the day before temperatures fall after dark.

A public services employee says it only takes a few factors to call a snow emergency.

"We look at what the temps are going to be and how much accumulation we had and this morning it snowed rater hard and we gotta borderline 2 to 3 inches… I was getting around town. I just wanted to make sure I was able to get to work on time, "Mark Vyhilidal with public services said. The snow emergency expires at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

