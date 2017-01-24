City Council to Likely Vote on Entertainment Districts

6:01 PM, Jan 23, 2017
4 hours ago

Alcohol sold at Big Ten Tournament

KMTV
The designation would allow people to drink alcohol outdoors in some parts of the city.
Restaurants would be able to open a commons area, similar to the Railyard in Lincoln.
The capitol district and Aksarben Village have already said they would apply for such a license.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top