Children's Hospital & Medical Center welcomes new therapy dog

Photo courtesy:: Children's Hospital & Medical Center/FB
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha's Children's Hospital & Medical Center are welcoming a brand new member to their staff.
But instead of wearing a white coat, this staff member wears a fur one.
On social media, officials introduced the public to Sven.
Sven is the hospital's first ever resident facility dog.
He's a 40 hour a week employee trained to assist with specialized interventional therapies.
Officials say that Sven can help ease a child's fear and anxiety before a CT scan by either demonstrating the process or just by being there to comfort them.