Children's Hospital & Medical Center welcomes new therapy dog

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha's Children's Hospital & Medical Center are welcoming a brand new member to their staff.

But instead of wearing a white coat, this staff member wears a fur one.

On social media, officials introduced the public to Sven.

Sven is the hospital's first ever resident facility dog.

He's a 40 hour a week employee trained to assist with specialized interventional therapies.

Officials say that Sven can help ease a child's fear and anxiety before a CT scan by either demonstrating the process or just by being there to comfort them.

