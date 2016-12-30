Cattle truck overturns on I-80 causing multiple accidents

10:56 PM, Dec 29, 2016
Cattle cause interstate accidents

Cattle truck over turns on I-80 near I-680 Thursday night causing multiple accidents.

OMAHA, Ne - A little before 10 p.m. Thursday evening a cattle truck overturned near the I-680/I-80 split prompting parts of the interstate to be shut down.

Numerous accidents took place as cars swerved to avoid the cattle.  At least 12 got loose.  

The Nebraska State Patrol with the help of the Humane Society and the State Department of Roads showed up on scene to try to corral the cattle.  

