Cattle truck overturns on I-80 causing multiple accidents

Cattle cause interstate accidents
Cattle truck over turns on I-80 near I-680 Thursday night causing multiple accidents.
OMAHA, Ne - A little before 10 p.m. Thursday evening a cattle truck overturned near the I-680/I-80 split prompting parts of the interstate to be shut down.
Numerous accidents took place as cars swerved to avoid the cattle. At least 12 got loose.
The Nebraska State Patrol with the help of the Humane Society and the State Department of Roads showed up on scene to try to corral the cattle.
GREAT video from @JBPhoto on a wreck caused by cattle on the road Thursday night. @action3news #CattleInOmaha pic.twitter.com/8ScGYMLNUT— Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) December 30, 2016
