Caregiver sentenced for man's death

Tom Lesyna
12:27 PM, Jan 17, 2017
FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) -
A Dodge County judge sentenced an Arlington woman for her role in the death of a patient in her care last year.
 
Anne Pavlik was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 2 years probation, 240 hours of community service, attend group therapy, and issue a public apology on Facebook.
 
Investigators say Pavlik left 82 year old Bernard Batten too close to a fireplace at the Edgewood Vista Memory Care facility in Fremont last February. Batten suffered serious burns after he fell asleep. He later died from a combination of his burns and natural causes. 

