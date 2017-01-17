Caregiver sentenced for man's death

A Dodge County judge sentenced an Arlington woman for her role in the death of a patient in her care last year.

Anne Pavlik was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 2 years probation, 240 hours of community service, attend group therapy, and issue a public apology on Facebook.

Investigators say Pavlik left 82 year old Bernard Batten too close to a fireplace at the Edgewood Vista Memory Care facility in Fremont last February. Batten suffered serious burns after he fell asleep. He later died from a combination of his burns and natural causes.

