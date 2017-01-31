Candidates apply for vacant Unicameral seat

Lincoln, Neb. (KMTV) - Governor Pete Ricketts has a long list to go through to determine who will fill former Senator Bill Kintner's vacant District 2 seat.

35 people applied for the former Papillion Senator's seat before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline.

Kintner resigned earlier this month after he retweeted a tweet that mocked three women at the Women's March on Washington that many found offensive. That controversy came months after he was fined for engaging in cybersex on his state-owned computer. Kintner's resignation was officially effective on Monday. 

Governor Ricketts does not have a timeline to replace Kintner, but said previously that he would work quickly to seat his replacement.

The following people have applied to fill Kintner's seat: 

Marsha Babcock - Elmwood
Michael Barrett - Weeping Water
Travis Benning - Murray
Kent Blum - Nebraska City
Thomas Burtch - Murdock
Chad Carr - Papillion
Patrick Diederich - Plattsmouth
Richard Dreesman - Plattsmouth
Patrick Dugan - Plattsmouth
Timothy Dunlap - Plattsmouth
Don Eckles - Louisville
Kyle Fisher - Springfield
Rebecca Gribben - Nehawka
Brandon Grimm - Papillion
James Harrold - Plattsmouth
Karen Harvey Holmes - Louisville
Dawn R. Josoff Jacobsen - Murdock
Bradley K. Kassube - Plattsmouth
David Kentsmith - Springfield
Joel Kirby - Ashland
Cynthia Lorass - Papillion
Mel Luetchens - Murdock
Gary Mason - Plattsmouth
Janet McCartney - Plattsmouth
Michelle McCullough - Papillion
Ray Nesbitt - Beaver Lake
Ron Nolte - Plattsmouth
James R. Peterson - Eagle
Perry Pirsch, J.D., M.P.A., M.A., Esq. - Ashland
Gregg Rhoades - Plattsmouth
Stephen L. Smith - Springfield
Eddie Utterback - Plattsmouth
Theodore Vasko - Papillion
John Winkler - Cedar Creek
Russell L. Zeeb - Papillion

