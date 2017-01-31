Candidates apply for vacant Unicameral seat

Lincoln, Neb. (KMTV) - Governor Pete Ricketts has a long list to go through to determine who will fill former Senator Bill Kintner's vacant District 2 seat.

35 people applied for the former Papillion Senator's seat before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline.

Kintner resigned earlier this month after he retweeted a tweet that mocked three women at the Women's March on Washington that many found offensive. That controversy came months after he was fined for engaging in cybersex on his state-owned computer. Kintner's resignation was officially effective on Monday.

Governor Ricketts does not have a timeline to replace Kintner, but said previously that he would work quickly to seat his replacement.

The following people have applied to fill Kintner's seat:

Marsha Babcock - Elmwood

Michael Barrett - Weeping Water

Travis Benning - Murray

Kent Blum - Nebraska City

Thomas Burtch - Murdock

Chad Carr - Papillion

Patrick Diederich - Plattsmouth

Richard Dreesman - Plattsmouth

Patrick Dugan - Plattsmouth

Timothy Dunlap - Plattsmouth

Don Eckles - Louisville

Kyle Fisher - Springfield

Rebecca Gribben - Nehawka

Brandon Grimm - Papillion

James Harrold - Plattsmouth

Karen Harvey Holmes - Louisville

Dawn R. Josoff Jacobsen - Murdock

Bradley K. Kassube - Plattsmouth

David Kentsmith - Springfield

Joel Kirby - Ashland

Cynthia Lorass - Papillion

Mel Luetchens - Murdock

Gary Mason - Plattsmouth

Janet McCartney - Plattsmouth

Michelle McCullough - Papillion

Ray Nesbitt - Beaver Lake

Ron Nolte - Plattsmouth

James R. Peterson - Eagle

Perry Pirsch, J.D., M.P.A., M.A., Esq. - Ashland

Gregg Rhoades - Plattsmouth

Stephen L. Smith - Springfield

Eddie Utterback - Plattsmouth

Theodore Vasko - Papillion

John Winkler - Cedar Creek

Russell L. Zeeb - Papillion