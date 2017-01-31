Candidates apply for vacant Unicameral seat

Lincoln, Neb. (KMTV) - Governor Pete Ricketts has a long list to go through to determine who will fill former Senator Bill Kintner's vacant District 2 seat.
35 people applied for the former Papillion Senator's seat before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline.
Kintner resigned earlier this month after he retweeted a tweet that mocked three women at the Women's March on Washington that many found offensive. That controversy came months after he was fined for engaging in cybersex on his state-owned computer. Kintner's resignation was officially effective on Monday.
Governor Ricketts does not have a timeline to replace Kintner, but said previously that he would work quickly to seat his replacement.
The following people have applied to fill Kintner's seat: