Cancellations at Eppley Airfield

Eppley Airfield is open and flights are currently arriving and departing. Although the airport is open there have been some airlines that have canceled flights for Monday, January 16th. As of now, airlines have canceled 22 departures and eight arrivals due to the forecasted freezing rain.

Travelers should monitor the weather and continue checking the airlines' websites or contact the respective airline for information regarding the status of specific flights.

Contact information for the airlines can be found at flyOMA.com.