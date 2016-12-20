OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A gas leak in West Omaha forced people from their homes this morning.

Omaha firefighters responded to the leak near 114th and Shirley.

A bad valve caused it.

MUD Crews say the recent cold weather might have also played a role.

Firefighters went back to the area for a second time, after the line leaked, even after MUD crews fixed it the first time.

No one was injured.