When it's time to get rid of that Christmas tree, the boy scouts will once again be helping out.

It's their 19th annual Christmas tree pick up drive.

Starting on December 26th, The Boy Scout’s Troops will be out picking up trees curbside in certain zip codes in Omaha, Gretna, Elkhorn and Bennington.

You'll need to make a reservation 24 hours in advance.

