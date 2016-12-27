Bond set in 2012 missing persons case

A woman charged with murder in the 2012 disappearance of another woman made her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

A Douglas County judge set 41 year old Shanna Golyar's bond at $5 million for first degree murder. Pottawatamie County deputies arrested Golyar in Persia, Iowa last week for the disappearance of Cari Farver. Farver's family reported her missing in November 2012, and she was last seen a few days prior in Omaha. Police found her vehicle in Omaha nearly two months later.

Prosecutors filed murder charges against Golyar even though Farver's body has never been found.

