Bond denied for Seth Hansen's accused killer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Douglas County Court Judge Craig McDermott denies bond for Dirk Blume, 45, Friday morning. He's charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the death of Seth Hansen, 40. He denied bond even though the suspect has a short criminal history because of the danger he poses to the public.

Police say after midnight January 7th Blume was in his white truck when he wanted to buy something from the Speedee Mart at 138th and W. Maple Rd. but Hansen told him they had closed. Blume allegedly got upset and words were exchanged. Authorities say Blume later ran over Hansen who hit his head on the curb and died.

"I'm just really glad that the judge decided to keep him behind bars because like they said it was 60 seconds between when he had said something and when he ran my brother over," said Eve Shanklin, Hansen’s sister.

For 11 days police asked for the public's help tracking down the truck. Blume was arrested on Jan. 18 at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services where he works as a real estate agent. Investigators found a gun in the vehicle, and the license plates switched. His defense attorney says he has a concealed carry permit, and got his truck registered last week.

If convicted on 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon Blume faces a minimum of 21 years and maximum of life in prison.

Blume denied an interview request from jail. His family wouldn't comment after court.

Investigators are still looking into alcohol and drugs as a factor.