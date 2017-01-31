Boil order issued in Page, Fremont counties in IA

PAGE COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) - Officials with Southwest Regional Water has issued a boil water order in Fremont and Page Counties in Iowa due to a water main relocation project in southwest Page County.

This order also affects customers in Atchinson County, Missouri.

According to SW Regional Water's website, they have been working on plans with the Page County Engineering Road Department to relocate 480 feet of 8” water main that would have been in conflict with the construction of a 2017 bridge project on Fisher Creek on B Avenue in Page County.

Officials shut rural water service to complete the pipe connections, chlorination procedures, and line flushing.

Officials issued the boil order since will be issued from 8:00 p.m.on Monday until further notice as water samples are collected and tested by certified staff.

Officials also added the location of affected customers

In Page County, Iowa: All customers located in Morton and Washington Townships and customers located south of 280th Street and west of Hackberry Avenue in Colfax township. The towns of Blanchard and Northboro.

In Atchison County, Missouri: The town of Westboro

In Fremont County, Iowa: All customers located south of 300th Street in Locust Grove Township.

For anyone who has any question on the order are urged to contact the SW Regional Water District's office at 712-542-3259, Monday thru Friday 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. After office hours please contact the service technician on call at 712-303-0193.