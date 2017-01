OMAHA (KMTV) - - A staple in South Omaha that closed last Fall will auction off some of its cultural items this week.

The Bohemian Cafe at 13th and William served up its last meal in September.

It was an icon restaurant to people of Czech heritage since the 1920s.

The auction will include artwork and furniture.

The preview is this Friday from 4-7 p.m.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.