Board approves merger between Pottawattamie County Animal Shelter and Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (KMTV) - A stray dog doesn't really care where he stays just as long as he's warm and fed.

But someone has to pay for that.

@ShawntePassmore and I are talking to the @pott_co_shelter volunteers about the possibility of their closing. pic.twitter.com/MdqlkSs54J — Jessica Ritchie (@jessicayritchie) January 17, 2017

The Pottatwattmie County Board Members want to cut costs for taxpayers by putting the dogs that come to the county shelter and into the Midlands Humane Society's facility.

"They have an agreement with the Midlands Humane Society and all it has to do is be ratified by the board that it is OK to merge,” said Lori Starr, a volunteer for the Pottatwattmie County Animal Shelter.

Nikki Cruickshank with the Midlands Humane Society explains.

"For the county, it's definitely a cost saving for them just because all the sheltering aspect falls on us,” she said.

“It will increase our expenses."

So why did protesters show up at the meeting?

Volunteers at the Pottawattamie County Shelter insist its needed, and feel "blindsided" by it.

Saying the board told them this merger wouldn't happen.

"We're concerned with euthanizing dogs because the Midlands Humane Society does euthanize dogs,” Starr said.

But the board voted 4-1 in favor for the merger.

“I believe it's about the county losing its lease on its current property. It's not about the county caring for the animals -- they do a great job down there." Cruickshank said.

12, that's the number of dogs the county shelter can house.

At Midlands Humane Society, that number is roughly 50.

The merger would mean the humane society would take over the sheltering component for the county.

But with this proposed deal so fresh, a lot of details remain unknown.

For now, the county will continue to handle animal control duties...

But soon, all the strays will come to the Midlands Humane Society building where they will find warmth and food, not without little a controversy.