OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Police Department is looking for a man who robbed the Blondo Food Mart at gunpoint Friday evening around 7 p.m.

The man entered the store, showed employees a gun and demanded money.

He's described as a black male, about 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 230 pounds, wearing a red zip up jacket, black hat, black mask, brown work gloves, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.