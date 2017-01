Bezanilla arrested again for exposing and lewd conduct

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police officials said they have arrested 22-year-old Anyer Bezanilla again after a series of indecent exposure and lewd conduct incidents in Southwest Omaha.

According to OPD, all of the reported incidents took place between November 6th and January 11th.

Officials added that most of the incidents took place around hotels and department stores in the Center Street corridor between 168th and 180th Streets.

On Wednesday, OPD officers received a call from an alert victim who had been victimized in mid-November in the same area.

The victim told officers she had seen a car the previous night in a department store parking lot that matched the description of the suspect’s car from her incident.

The victim provided a license plate number and other descriptive information from the suspect vehicle.

Detectives conducted additional follow-up and developed probable cause for an arrest.

On Friday Bezanilla was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Department of Corrections for three misdemeanor counts of Lewd Conduct and four misdemeanor counts of Indecent Exposure.

Back in September, Bezanilla was arrested after he connected in several indecent exposure incidents at Millard North High School.

OPD officials say the investigation continues.

Omaha Police said they will not release a new mugshot at this time because they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about Bezanilla is encouraged to contact the Omaha Police Special Victims Unit at 402-444-5636.