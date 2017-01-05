Bellevue Police make another enticement arrest

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - Bellevue Police have made another online enticement arrest.

Police began investigating 32 year old Nicholas Avery of Bellevue on December 7 for allegedly contacting a juvenile girl on the internet. Police arrested Avery Wednesday morning at his Bellevue home. Police say at the time of his arrest he was engaged in a sexually explicit online conversation with what he believed was a juvenile girl.

Police say Avery is a self-employed computer programmer. He's been booked into the Sarpy County Jail for felony child enticement by electronic communication device. Avery's arrest is the latest in a series of recent arrests by Bellevue Police for online child enticement.