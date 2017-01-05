Bellevue Police make another enticement arrest

Tom Lesyna
10:28 AM, Jan 5, 2017
6 mins ago
Lesyna, Thomas
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - Bellevue Police have made another online enticement arrest.

Police began investigating 32 year old Nicholas Avery of Bellevue on December 7 for allegedly contacting a juvenile girl on the internet. Police arrested Avery Wednesday morning at his Bellevue home.  Police say at the time of his arrest he was engaged in a sexually explicit online conversation with what he believed was a juvenile girl.

Police say Avery is a self-employed computer programmer.  He's been booked into the Sarpy County Jail for felony child enticement by electronic communication device.  Avery's arrest is the latest in a series of recent arrests by Bellevue Police for online child enticement. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top