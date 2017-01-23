Bellevue man pleads not guilty in child abuse case

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - 25-year-old Armond Floyd plead not guilty of committing child abuse resulting in death back in November.

Sarpy County District Court said that he entered his plea Monday during his arraignment for the felony charge stemming from the November death of one-year-old Imani Edwards.

Back on November 13th, Bellevue Police arrested Floyd for child abuse, nearly 30 days after being arrested on another child abuse incident, and domestic violence against the child's mother.

Sarpy County Court Clerk's office says Floyd's case moves forward to a March 17th pretrial conference.

Floyd remains in Sarpy County Jail on $ 2.5 million bond.