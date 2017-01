OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - HBO's documentary on billionaire investor Warren Buffett will be shown on Monday night.

The "Becoming Warren Buffett " documentary uses Buffett's own words and interviews.

The documentary shows how he became so successful at picking stocks and companies to buy.

Buffett has a net worth around $67 billion.

The documentary airs Monday night at 9:00p.m. on HBO.