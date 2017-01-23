KMTV
Auto parts store robbed
Tom Lesyna
11:37 AM, Jan 23, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -
Omaha Police are looking for two men who robbed an auto parts store Monday morning.
Police say the two walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts store near 72nd and Pratt around 7:15 a.m. and robbed the store at gunpoint. After grabbing the cash, the two ran off in an unknown direction
