Audit: Nebraska roads worker gave pavement bits for beer

ORD, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska roads supervisor has been fired after state auditors alleged he exchanged asphalt millings for beer.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that auditors shared the allegations of the unnamed employee with Nebraska Department of Roads officials in November.

The employee was relieved of his position one month later.

Auditors claim the millings were saved from a 2016 resurfacing project on Nebraska 70, northeast of Ord.

Asphalt millings are normally used for filling worn road shoulders, or are recycled for new pavement.

According to a letter from the state auditor's office, several people in the Ord area admitted to receiving the millings for their driveways in place of gravel. At least one person says the employee allegedly "received payments of beer in exchange."

The newspaper was unable to reach Valley County prosecutor Brandon Hanson for comment on the potential for charges.