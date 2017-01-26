Ashlyn Higgins killed in early morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Gunshots heard by neighbors this morning led to the death of 23 year-old Ashlyn Higgins.

"I heard about six gunshots going off they sounded closer than normal because usually I hear gunshots in the neighborhood all the time."

Higgins was hit along with her boyfriend 27 year old Parris Stamps.

Higgins died at Creighton and Stamps is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Coworkers say Higgins worked at this Family Dollar.

"She was currently going through training to become a store manager."

Frank Graeve says he and Higgins were on the schedule to work together Friday.

"Totally shocked, I am going to miss her."

Graeve says people working in the store knew Higgins boyfriend had a troubled background and Graeve says the shooter may have been aiming at Stamps.

"After him, not her, she just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Graeve say Higgins boyfriend would come into the store from time to time.

He says he's sad to know he won't see her anymore.

"She's a good worker and seems happy most of the time, so we'll miss her.