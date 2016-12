Omaha will get a new $136 million VA clinic in the future, thanks to a public-private venture.

Omaha Democratic Congressman Brad Ashford and Republican Senator Deb Fischer were able to get a bill through Congress that allowed that public-private venture to move forward. But the bill which President Obama signed last week almost didn't make it through Congress before it adjourned. Congressman Ashford appeared to KMTV Action 3 News Upfront at Four to discuss the deal.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -