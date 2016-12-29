Arrested firefighter free on bail

An Omaha firefighter charged with domestic assault and child abuse is out of jail tonight, but still facing serious charges.

Sean Brenner made his first court appearance this morning where he pleaded not guilty and a judge set his bond at $50,000.

Deputies were called to his northwest Omaha home around 5:45 a.m. Christmas morning. Brenner's wife told investigators he slapped her about twenty times in the face and threatened to kill her and their son after she admitted having an affair.

The judge also ordered Brenner to have no contact with the victim. Brenner is on paid administrative leave from the fire department pending an internal investigation. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 13th.

