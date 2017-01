Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection with a murder last October.

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force and Omaha Police arrested 31 year old Tyeric Lessley for the murder of Suzanne Pope near 39th and Kansas on October 29th, 22016. Curtis Goodwin was also wounded in that shooting.

Lessley was booked for first degree murder, felony assault, and weapons charges. Lessely was arrested for a murder in Minnesota in 2008. He was released on parole in April 2015.

