Arrest made for murder earlier this month
Tom Lesyna
10:33 AM, Jan 26, 2017
Lesyna, Thomas
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -
Police have made an arrest in a murder earlier this month..
The Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 33 year old Malik Stelly Thursday morning on a warrant for first degree murder.
He's accused of shooting 28 year old D'Angelo Branch to death near 36th and Laurel on January 11th. Police say the murder investigation is still active.
