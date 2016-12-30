Animal traps found in West Omaha park

The Nebraska Humane Society is looking for the person who set raccoon traps in a West Omaha park.

Animal control officers were called the Barrington Park neighborhood near 162nd and California after a group of kids found a raccoon caught in a trap Thursday afternoon. The officer was able to free the raccoon from the trap, but it ran off before he could check it for injuries. The officer then found a second trap that had been set. The traps were set within 20 yards of where children were playing.

Officers went back to the area again this morning and found two more traps, one which had another raccoon caught in it. The officer freed the raccoon which is now being treated for an injured foot.

Omaha city ordinance prohibits traps like these being set in the City of Omaha. Anyone with information about who may have set the traps should call the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800 extension 1.

