911: Minutes can mean the difference between life and death

When you call 911, you expect emergency responders to find you quickly, sometimes just minutes can mean the difference between life and death, but in reality, it is much more complicated.

It is estimated that one minute of improvement time could save 10,000 lives.

Nebraska is currently looking to upgrade their current 911 system to “Next Generation 911.”

The FCC has also mandated that by 2021 911 centers must be able to receive accurate locations from 80% of wireless calls.

Until then, one company says they have a solution to the problem.