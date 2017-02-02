$5000 reward for information leading to an arrest after dozens of firearms were stolen

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary of a garage just south of Springfield NE. Items taken include a 6ft x 4ft Liberty Fat Boy Safe with dozens of firearms and assorted hunting scopes inside. An additional safe was broken into and several firearms were taken from it as well. Anyone with information can contact the Sarpy County Crimestoppers hotline (402) 592-STOP. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $5000.00 reward and all tipsters may remain anonymous.