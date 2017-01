3 people cited for child neglect at daycare center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police officials said on Friday that they cited 3 people in connection to a report of child abuse at Busy Bee's Daycare located on F St.

OPD cited the following individuals for 2 counts of child neglect:

28-year-old Nicole Halbfass (Director)

39-year-old Rebecca Jackson

25-year-old Katyn Charging Thunder

According to OPD, they were dispatched to “Busy Bee’s” Daycare Center on Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of child abuse.

When officers to the scene, they made contact with a parent of a child that attends the daycare center.

The parent told officers that when she arrived to pick up her children she observed one of them was sitting in a chair which had a restraining strap.

According to OPD, the parent stated that she observed the child fall and strike his head on table and floor when the chair tipped over.

It caused a minor bump to the child’s head however there was no serious injury.

OPD officials say their officers on scene viewed the surveillance video and observed that the child was strapped in the chair for about 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Officers of the Omaha Police Child Victim’s unit continued the investigation by interviewing the victim’s mother, employees of the daycare, and reviewing the surveillance video.

The surveillance video indicates that another child had been strapped in a similar chair for approximately 50 minutes.

OPD officials added that both children are seen walking and crawling around the daycare with the chairs strapped to them.

Authorities say that the daycare workers do not attend to these children as they walk, crawl, and fall in the chairs they are restrained in.

Officials say the chairs used are wooden and 2 feet high with a cloth and plastic strap that run across the seat.

The parents of each victim have been notified, according to OPD.

OPD officials say that the Department of Health and Human Services were contacted and currently conducting an investigation.