23-year-old charged with DUI, teen hurt in head-on crash

A driver is facing a DUI charge after hitting a vehicle head-on at 168th and Pacific after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, leaving a teenage girl in critical condition.

Police say 23-year-old Samantha Robertson was traveling southbound when she hit the Honda Accord head-on.

The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old girl, was pinned under the wreckage and removed from the car. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with multiple injuries - including a severe leg injury.

Robertson was booked for DUI.

