Winter Storm Watch issued January 22 at 2:40PM CST expiring January 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Wayne
1
23-year-old charged with DUI, teen hurt in head-on crash
5:45 PM, Jan 22, 2017
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OMAHA, Neb. -
A driver is facing a DUI charge after hitting a vehicle head-on at 168th and Pacific after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, leaving a teenage girl in critical condition.
Police say 23-year-old Samantha Robertson was traveling southbound when she hit the Honda Accord head-on.
The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old girl, was pinned under the wreckage and removed from the car. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with multiple injuries - including a severe leg injury.
Robertson was booked for DUI.
