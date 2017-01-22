23-year-old charged with DUI, teen hurt in head-on crash

5:45 PM, Jan 22, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. -
A driver is facing a DUI charge after hitting a vehicle head-on at 168th and Pacific after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, leaving a teenage girl in critical condition. 
 
Police say 23-year-old Samantha Robertson was traveling southbound when she hit the Honda Accord head-on.
 
The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old girl, was pinned under the wreckage and removed  from the car.  She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with multiple injuries - including a severe leg injury.
 
Robertson was booked for DUI.

