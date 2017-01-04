CBPD: 2 students arrested after small explosion reported at Lewis Central

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (KMTV) - Council Bluffs Police officials say that two students have been arrested due to an small explosion at Lewis Central High School on Wednesday afternoon.

According to CBPD, at around 12:47 p.m. they were dispatched to Lewis Central High School to assist the Fire Department with a small explosion in the lunch room.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a small homemade explosive device was detonated under a table in the lunch room where several students were seated during lunch.

According to school officials, the explosion was actually from a firework.

Officials added that the sound was quite loud and caused some smoke in the lunchroom.

The school says the issue was dealt with right away and everything went back to normal.

CBPD officials say a joint investigation was conducted by the Police Department, Fire Department and School Security, two students have been taken into custody for their involvement in the explosion.

One juvenile is charged with Arson 1st Degree and the other is charged with Possession of an Explosive or Incendiary Devise. The school quickly returned to normal activities and luckily no students appear to have been injured as a result of the explosion.