2 people arrested at Trump protest in Downtown Omaha

KMTV Newsroom
7:44 PM, Jan 20, 2017
8:35 PM, Jan 20, 2017

2 people arrested at Trump protest in Downtown Omaha

President Trump protest in Omaha

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police arrested two people at a anti-Donald Trump rally in Downtown on Friday.

While many Americans celebrated the inauguration of a new commander-in-chief, some Omahans were not as excited.

Dozens of protesters marched through downtown Friday afternoon. The protests did go into the streets, but eventually stayed on the sidewalks.

The two individuals were arrested on suspicion of open burning, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

According to authorities, some protestors were burning a confederate flag and a Trump cardboard head was thrown on the flag. 

OPD officials tell KMTV that they had problems with people into the streets. 

 

Omaha was one of the many cities that protested on inauguration Day.

In Washington DC, 95 protesters were arrested after they smashed windows, damaged cars and threw rocks at police.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top