2 people arrested at Trump protest in Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police arrested two people at a anti-Donald Trump rally in Downtown on Friday.

While many Americans celebrated the inauguration of a new commander-in-chief, some Omahans were not as excited.

Dozens of protesters marched through downtown Friday afternoon. The protests did go into the streets, but eventually stayed on the sidewalks.

Looks like one person taken into handcuffs. Protesting getting out of hand, @action3news pic.twitter.com/Yh4RXEc7uo — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) January 20, 2017

The two individuals were arrested on suspicion of open burning, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

According to authorities, some protestors were burning a confederate flag and a Trump cardboard head was thrown on the flag.

OPD officials tell KMTV that they had problems with people into the streets.

President Trump protesters back @ Leahy. They marched downtown for about an hour, did go into streets, but eventually stayed on sidewalks pic.twitter.com/ZJxG33I7KN — Miranda Christian (@MIRanda_TV3) January 20, 2017

Omaha was one of the many cities that protested on inauguration Day.

In Washington DC, 95 protesters were arrested after they smashed windows, damaged cars and threw rocks at police.