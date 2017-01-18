$1.5 Million Bond for NFM Shooting Suspect

OMAHA, Neb. - The man accused of shooting a Nebraska Furniture Mart employee remains behind bars.

On Wednesday morning, a judge set a $1.5 Million bond for Ryan Blaha in Douglas County Jail Court.

Authorities say Blaha shot Jared Clawson on the morning of January 11 as he walked into work.

Blaha faces seven felony counts including use of a deadly weapon, 1st degree assault and robbery.

Clawson is in intensive care and family members say he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Blaha heads back to court on February 6 for a preliminary hearing.

.