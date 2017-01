OMAHA, Neb. - The 10th annual Ultra Chic Boutique is showing the community that acts of kindness are always in fashion.

Max I Walker is raising money for women in the community through sales of gently used formal dresses. The dresses were showcased in today's fashion show.

There were some familiar faces on the cat walk. KMTV Action 3 New's Jennifer Griswold, Emily Szink, Lindsey Theis and Shawnte Passmore modeled some of the fashions.

Thousands of donated dresses were marked down to $30 dollars to benefit women in the community through the Open Door Mission's Lydia House.