105th Nebraska legislative session starts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - With major issues on the table, the 105th Nebraska legislatives session began on Wednesday.

Lawmakers will have to deal with a roughly $900 million dollar budget shortfall, spending money on the prison system to expand some buildings and add staffing.

17 new state senators were sworn in and 14 committee heads were elected.

The new speaker of the legislature is now Sen. Jim Sheer from Norfolk.

The session lasts 90 days.