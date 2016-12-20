Learning by doing.

It's a culinary lesson that would be tough to teach inside the classroom

Recently some Papillion-La Vista middle schoolers traded their pens and paper for cooking utensils.

Registered dietician Shannon Muhs and the Papillion Hy-Vee hosted the middle schoolers who are interested in learning more about nutrition and cooking.

Each group of students was assigned a green and from there they had to get creative.

The students had to work together to figure out what protein, grain, vegetable and dressing would complement their leafy green assignment.

Armed with a shopping list, Papillion middle school 7th grader Josie Golka and her team hit the aisles of Hy-Vee.

After the students filled their baskets, they headed back to the kitchen to get down to business.

The students were guided the entire way by Hy-Vee's chef.

Seventh grader Trevin Kaverzagie says the cooking seminar helped he and his classmates step out of their culinary comfort zones.

“I don't think I’ve ever had shrimp asparagus, butter lettuce or red wine vinaigrette so this is all new,” Kaverzagie said.

Cooking is a learned skill and these students discovered trial and error are key in the kitchen.

But with the guidance of Hy-Vee, there may just be some top chefs in the making