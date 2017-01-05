Millard Public Schools introduce new laptop program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Thursday was the first day many Metro students were back from winter break.

There's something for every Millard North High student.

Nearly 7500 students at every Millard High School will have their own HP 360 notebook laptop by Monday.

The device also doubles as a tablet which means it's also a touch screen.

Dr. Kent Kingston, Executive Director of Technology for Millard Public Schools explains.

"This isn't really about technology,” he said.

“This is really about teaching and learning. We're really looking at -- are teachers being able to bring more resources and do things in the classroom that they couldn't before.”

It's called one to one it costs the district two million dollars to launch the program and will cost around a million a year to maintain.

So, for around 327 dollars per pop, what are the benefits?

"We can really bring in real time, world-happening events and things that are changing,” said Dr. Kingston.

Take hardcopies of textbooks, for example.

"That becomes a seven to nine-year curriculum cycle and by the time we get the printed book in our hands -- in some cases, it's already outdated,” he said.

This massive rollout has been in the works for a while. But some students have already received these laptops offering feedback and of course using them like this AP Biology class.

So far, student Madelyn Mann loves it.

"I use them for studying a lot -- websites with flash cards,” she said.

“It makes them easier. A lot faster to use. I use my AP textbook for (biology) especially before reviewing."

While these students tell me they like what they're seeing some things aren't replaceable.

“It's more like an accessory,” said Trevor Daubert.

“It just makes his job easier and easier for us to learn, I think. I still like a teacher. I would hate to sit on my computer everyday and watch a lecture."

On this day, it's all about the "ooo's" and "aahs."

But starting on Friday, students can expect to actually use their shiny gadgets for work.

To learn more about the program, click here.