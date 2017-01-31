In the Classroom: Liberty Middle School Nutrition

Shawnte Passmore
4:50 PM, Jan 31, 2017
4:54 PM, Jan 31, 2017

Papillion, Neb. (KMTV)- - At Liberty Middle School -- it's all about variety at lunchtime.

This brand new school for Papillion-La Vista community schools comes with a state of the art kitchen. Previously all three middle schools offered two options. Students waited in line to be served, peruse over their options and then wait again -  to pay up. The district decided to squash that model and put in a digital menu board to expedite the process.

Watch the video above to see what the student think of the new changes. 

LOCAL NEWS