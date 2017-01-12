Council Bluffs students learn citizenship skills through the arts

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (KMTV) - At Kreft Elementary in Council Bluffs, students are learning citizenship skills in a creative way.

Austin Sargent and Kaitlin Moore are part of CLIMB Theatre.

The pair travel the US, performing skits and leading discussions

To get children thinking beyond common core. CLIMB has a repertoire of plays.

Topics include self-control and environmentally friendly actions.

While they haven't been to the metro a lot. CLIMB actors go to more than 400 schools in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Wisconsin each year performing to about 200,000 students.

The lessons at Kraft are focusing on resiliency, but CLIMB theatre teaches all sorts of topics.

Very popular this year: empathy, respect, bullying, and harassment.

The skit give kids a fun saying...entertaining them as they remember to be strong.

"So its really about skills that are going to help them be better in their lifetime. So not just things that are going to be a one year kind of skill but something that the teachers can build on too so that our programming is so specific," said Sargent.

Long after the performers leave, the lessons can linger.setting the pace for strong, confidents kids, far beyond kindergarten.

For more information about CLIMB Theatre, click here.