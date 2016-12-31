A ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California was stuck 130 feet in the air Friday evening.



According to ABC 7 in Los Angeles, the Sky Cabin became stuck with 18 people on board around 2 p.m.



ABC 7 reported that Knott's Berry Farm tried to lower the ride before contacting fire officials, who were contacted around 5 p.m.



Fire crews are using a rope system to lower each passenger one-by-one, according to ABC 7.

Update 6:15pm - The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We'll provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/0hTUhTKlYV — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 31, 2016

WATCH LIVE: