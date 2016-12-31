Passengers stuck on ride 130 feet in the air at Knott's Berry Farm in California

Katherine Jarvis
9:02 PM, Dec 30, 2016

Fire crews will lower each person one by one using a rope system.

KTNV

A ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California was stuck 130 feet in the air Friday evening.

According to ABC 7 in Los Angeles, the Sky Cabin became stuck with 18 people on board around 2 p.m.

ABC 7 reported that Knott's Berry Farm tried to lower the ride before contacting fire officials, who were contacted around 5 p.m.

Fire crews are using a rope system to lower each passenger one-by-one, according to ABC 7.

WATCH LIVE:

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top