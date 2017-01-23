Women's March organizers plan for what's next

Monday was the first full business day of the Donald Trump administration, and his agenda is being put in place for his first 100 days.

Meanwhile, organizers of the women's marches across the country are also creating their own agenda for the same time period, to try and keep their movement going.

Turnout for marches in cities big and small blew away most expectations.

The national organizers have put together action points for people to stay involved during the first 100 days of the Trump administration, and some say they're drawing inspiration from Trump himself.

"To give credit where credit is due," said Women's March on Denver organizer Jessica Rodgers. "Donald Trump did show us that something entirely different of what we normally expect is possible. I think we should also look to that as what we could do."

The national Women's March website will be releasing a new "action point" every 10 days to keep people involved.

The first one is for supporters to write their senators with what is most important to them.

Rodgers says the pace of one action point every 10 days for the first 100 days is just enough to keep people engaged without overwhelming them.

"Because the fact of the matter is grass roots can be strong," Rodgers said. "But it takes time. That's why in general people don’t commit themselves to politics because we have families and we have jobs we have things we have to do."

Rodgers says she is working with other participants and people with more experience in grass-roots campaigning to organize small community groups in Denver to keep people engaged.

In Monday's White House press briefing, spokesman Sean Spicer said in response to the women's marches that President Trump respects people exercising their First Amendment rights.