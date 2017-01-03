Beware gym memberships that lock you in forever

So she called the number on her bill, and was stunned by what she learned. "When I called to ask them why do I still have to pay this, since it has been almost 30 years, they told me it was a lifetime membership and I would have to pay it the rest of my life."
Can't Use Gym Near Her Home
Ironically, the shopping center where Leary used to work out 25 years ago at her old Bailey's currently has an LA Fitness. In several states, LA Fitness bought all the Bailey's clubs and member lists.
But unfortunately she can't use it, because her membership has nothing to do with that club.
Instead her contract was transferred to several different clubs over the years, all over town, the most recent being a small gym more than 30 minutes from her home. They were still billing her after all these years.
"I think it's absurd," she said.
So we tracked down the current holder of her contract, which agreed to finally let Leary stop paying, 29 years after she got the "Flashdance" bug.
Now she has a warning for everyone about signing lifetime contracts.
"I told her a lifetime was 20 years in my book, not forever," she said. But if a company has your name on a "lifetime" document, beware: they may legally be able to charge you as long as they are in business and you are still breathing.
As always, don't waste your money.
