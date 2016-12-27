Arrest made in Monday robberies

Omaha Police have arrested a man for a string of armed robberies on Monday.

Police booked 23 year old Orlando Davis on four counts of robbery. Police believe Davis held up the Walgreens near Saddle Creek and Davenport, the CVS at 107th & Fort, the Family Dollar at 16th & Ohio and the Dollar General at 56th and Ames between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday.

Gang Unit officers who were in the area of 40th and Ames spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in the robberies parked outside a home. Inside the home, they found Davis with items taken during the robberies.

Police believe a second person was involved, and is still at large.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -