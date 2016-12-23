Double-parked driver taught parking lot lesson

Jermaine Ong
5:58 PM, Dec 22, 2016
2 hours ago
Matthew Mills/Facebook

An interesting bit of revenge was carried out against a driver who double-parked at a Walmart store in Maine.

The driver of a silver Nissan took up two parking spaces at the store's parking lot -- during a time when the store and parking lot were extremely busy.

In a photo taken by shopper Matthew Mills, someone annoyed with the parking choice decided to teach the driver a lesson by surrounding the car with numerous shopping carts.

Mills' photo has since gone viral after he posted it on Facebook.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Entertainment