Carrie Fisher dead at age 60

12:12 PM, Dec 27, 2016
8:02 PM, Dec 27, 2016

SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Honoree Carrie Fisher attends the US-Ireland Aliiance's Oscar Wilde Awards event at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot on February 19, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-IRELAND ALLIANCE)

Alberto E. Rodriguez
Copyright Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, Ca. -

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Princess Leia in "Star Wars" movie series, has died at age 60 according to multiple reports.

 

 

Fisher had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23 and had been hospitalized since.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top