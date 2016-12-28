Clear
SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Honoree Carrie Fisher attends the US-Ireland Aliiance's Oscar Wilde Awards event at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot on February 19, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-IRELAND ALLIANCE)
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Princess Leia in "Star Wars" movie series, has died at age 60 according to multiple reports.
Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60 https://t.co/N6gM9k2FfU pic.twitter.com/jEjJNeNTDo— People Magazine (@people) December 27, 2016
Fisher had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23 and had been hospitalized since.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
