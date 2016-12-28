LOS ANGELES, Ca. -

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Princess Leia in "Star Wars" movie series, has died at age 60 according to multiple reports.

Fisher had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23 and had been hospitalized since.

